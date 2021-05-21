newsbreak-logo
Music

Sean Kingston Connects With G Herbo on "Darkest Times"

By Joe Price
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Kingston has returned with “Darkest Times,” a collaboration with Chicago rapper G Herbo. The new song, which sees the two effortlessly rapping over some vibrant, bass-heavy production, comes alongside the news that Kingston has signed a deal with EMPIRE to release his next studio album. "I’m excited to have a place to call home and that’s EMPIRE. My new upcoming album, is a rebirth, it's a whole new musical chapter for my career," he said of the deal.

