Sean Kingston Connects With G Herbo on “Darkest Times”
Sean Kingston has returned with “Darkest Times,” a collaboration with Chicago rapper G Herbo. The new song, which sees the two effortlessly rapping over some vibrant, bass-heavy production, comes alongside the news that Kingston has signed a deal with EMPIRE to release his next studio album. "I’m excited to have a place to call home and that’s EMPIRE. My new upcoming album, is a rebirth, it's a whole new musical chapter for my career," he said of the deal.www.complex.com