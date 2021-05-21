Washburn County Tourism Association Unveils Tribute To The Lakes Exhibit At Newly Renovated Visitor Center
WASHBURN COUNTY -- During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 19, the Washburn County Tourism Association revealed the new Tribute to the Lakes exhibit, the first in a series of annual displays at the freshly renovated Washburn County Visitor Center, located at the intersection of Highways 63 and 70 in Spooner. Tribute to the Lakes celebrates the destination’s magnificent aquatic heritage through an array of interactive elements, historic artifacts, and family friendly activities.drydenwire.com