newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washburn County, WI

Washburn County Tourism Association Unveils Tribute To The Lakes Exhibit At Newly Renovated Visitor Center

drydenwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHBURN COUNTY -- During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 19, the Washburn County Tourism Association revealed the new Tribute to the Lakes exhibit, the first in a series of annual displays at the freshly renovated Washburn County Visitor Center, located at the intersection of Highways 63 and 70 in Spooner. Tribute to the Lakes celebrates the destination’s magnificent aquatic heritage through an array of interactive elements, historic artifacts, and family friendly activities.

drydenwire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washburn County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washburn, WI
City
Spooner, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Washburn County, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Roberts
Person
Michelle Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Hatchery#Travel Guides#Travelers#Antique Adventures#White Birch Printing#Lake#Visitor Guides#Historic Artifacts#Annual Displays#Attractions#Wisconsin Souvenirs#Vintage#Summer Travel#Interactive Elements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

31 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: eight in Washburn County; six each in Rusk and Sawyer counties; five in Douglas County; three in Bayfield County; two in Burnett County; and one in Taylor County. No new cases were reported in Ashland, Iron or Price counties. Statewide, an additional 513 cases were...
Washburn County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

COVID-19 claims another Washburn County resident

WASHBURN COUNTY – Another Washburn County resident has passed away from COVID-19. That brings the total to 20 in the county, plus two more listed as “probable” from COVID-19, as of Wednesday, May 12. The county has 22 confirmed active cases currently (plus 10 probable cases) and 1,426 confirmed recovered...
Washburn County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Half of recent COVID-19 cases in county affect those under age 18

In the past two weeks, 41% of new cases in Washburn County have been in individuals 1 to 18 years of age, the county's health department noted in a post on its Facebook page. "In the past week, that same age group accounts for 52% of our new cases," the department said. "This is a concerning increase in cases among the younger age brackets.
Washburn County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

COVID-19 takes another life locally

WASHBURN COUNTY – Another Washburn County resident has lost their life due to COVID-19. The Washburn County Health Department's COVID-29 update on May 5 showed 19 county residents have passed away from confirmed cases of COVID-19 while two more are listed as probable cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19...
Washburn County, WIcountybuyselltrade.com

General Laborer in Spooner, Washburn County, Wisconsin

If you need help finishing up a project, repainting your house, fixing up the landscaping, or cleaning and organizing basements, garages, or sheds, just call or text me!. See the photo for pricing options and/or text me to see if your project fits within my skill set.