Natick Service Council: Neighbors helping neighbors

Natick Service Council is excited to release our FY21 Annual Report: Together We Are Serving Our Community. At the start of fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NSC made the difficult decision to close its physical doors to all clients and volunteers and suspend the collection of food donations from the public. Suffice it to say, it has been a challenging year for NSC, but it was also a very gratifying time. We were able to assist 745 Natick families with food, financial assistance and finding new jobs.