newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Everything from This Beloved Pets Brand on Amazon Is on Sale Exclusively for PEOPLE Readers

By Ariel Scotti
Posted by 
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Shopping around online for the best leash, dog hair brush, or pet ear cleaner can be exhausting, since there are thousands of products and pets sales to sift through. But the PEOPLE Shopping Event and Hertzko, a pet supply company that routinely receives five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, are here to help. By entering the promo code 20PEOPLEPETS at checkout, you can unlock an exclusive 20 percent discount on all of Hertzko’s pets products.

people.com
People

People

97K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Pet Owners#Shop Pets#Amazon Exclusive#Online Shoppers#Amazon Promo Code#Orig#Amazon Com#Amazon Shoppers#Brand#Pet Ear Cleaner#Love#Hertzko Items#Discount#Checkout#Reviews#Dog Hair Brush#Fur#Brushes#Beloved
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Pets
Related
Pet ServicesPosted by
Apartment Therapy

15 Top-Rated Pet Products Amazon Reviewers Swear By

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. May is National Pet Month, a month dedicated to celebrating pets and the joy they bring to their human loved ones every day. In honor of the occasion, celebrate by treating your fluffy friends (and yourself) to the best of what the pet world has to offer. One of our favorite places to shop for great pet items? Amazon! However, with thousands of products to choose from, it can be hard to decide on what’s truly the best for your pet. That’s why we scoured the mega-site and rounded up a list of our favorite top-rated Amazon pet products we think will be a hit with your trusted companions. From treats and toys to beds and grooming essentials, these must-haves are favorites of pet parents across the globe — and have the glowing reviews to prove it. Check out 15 of the best pet products on Amazon today. (And feel free to give your pets a friendly boop for us, too.)
PetsTrendHunter.com

LGBT-Supporting Pet Product Branding

Dreamies cat treats have been revamped with new branding by Mars Petcare in an effort to show support for the LGBT+ community in a lead-up to Pride Month in the UK. The product features the Pride rainbow front and center, which is further accented by the logo of the LGBT Foundation in the top-left corner of the pouch. The branding is intended to speak to the large percentage of LGBT+ community members who have a pet and who rely on their furry friend for support when feeling lonely.
Pet ServicesPosted by
pymnts

The Rise Of Pet Care, Retail Brands And Digital Ordering

The mix of merchants and service providers aiming to take a bite out of the pet care space has never been larger. In retail, Eddie Bauer will become another brand added to the stable of SPARC Group. And in dining, consumers’ food ordering preferences are changing alongside their pandemic fears. All this, Today in Data.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

5 Pet Nutrition Brands that Could Shakeup the Industry

The continually evolving pet industry keeps independent pet store owners and managers on their toes. In an effort to keep assortments fresh and offer innovative products, it’s important that retailers stay abreast of what’s new. With that in mind, Pet Product News (PPN) rounded up a list of five new pet brands that very well could disrupt the marketplace with fresh ideas and products:
rockandice.com

Exclusive content from iconic brands.

U.S. residents may choose a print subscription from these 12 titles: Backpacker, Beta, Clean Eating, Climbing, Outside, Oxygen, Ski, Trail Runner, Triathlete, VeloNews, Women’s Running, Yoga Journal. Outside+ members may choose to receive Outside in addition to one other magazine—so two magazine subscriptions total. We do not offer refunds for...
ShoppingPosted by
Daily Mirror

When is Amazon Prime Day UK 2021? Everything you need to know about the annual sale

There's no denying Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest online sale events of the year. The eagerly-anticipated flash sale, which is available exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers (or those who are on a free trial for the scheme), gives shoppers a chance to save on thousands of tech, home and fashion products as well as Amazon's own-brand products ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas sales periods.
Businessabovethelaw.com

3 Takeaways From The Amazon Brand Protection Report

Just as I sat down to write this, a notice popped up on my laptop that my Amazon package had been delivered. Fitting, since what follows is all about Amazon — and in particular, the important role the company plays in helping to deter the sale of counterfeit goods worldwide. For just one high-profile example of those efforts, I again refer readers to my column on Amazon’s joining as one-half of an anti-counterfeit tag team with designer brand Ferragamo. But of course Amazon’s efforts against the sale of counterfeit, as well as IP-infringing goods run much broader and deeper. And thanks to the widely reported release of Amazon’s Brand Protection Report on May 9, 2021, we can now take an informed look at the scale and effectiveness of Amazon’s accomplishments in both the anti-counterfeiting realm and with IP protection for brands and IP owners generally.
Pet ServicesPosted by
Tyla

Aldi Is Selling Tiny 'Sunshade' Loungers For Dogs

You might not believe it right now, with rain constantly tipping it down this month - but summer is just around the corner, and things are set to sizzle. Yep, apparently we can expect a heatwave in June, and while it's welcome news to us that we can finally get our tanning on, our pets may be less amused.
ShoppingTimes Union

Hot Sale 2021: Which Brands Will Offer Discounts?

The eighth edition of Hot Sale is right around the corner. The largest online sales campaign in Mexico will run from May 23 to 31. According to a statement, the event will have the participation of more than 620 companies from all sectors. The offer of products, services, promotions and...
Beauty & FashionGear Patrol

East Dane's Sale Preview Has Everything

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. East Dane is Amazon's foray into men's fashion and, just like its parent, it has just about everything you could ever want when it comes to building out your wardrobe, covering both high and low with aplomb. You can pick up a Maison Margiela chore coat and Vans socks in the same cart, which is not something you'll find with many online stores. Also, being owned by Amazon means that, for better or for worse, there are always insane deals to be had.
Pet ServicesInternational Business Times

10 Funny, Cute Chia Pets For Kids On Amazon

Looking for the perfect gift? The perfect room companion? Or a simple conversation piece? Well then, you are looking for a CHIA PET! They come in all shapes and sizes catering to all interests. RuPaul? Groot? Baby Yoda? Think of anything you want and there’s probably a Chia Pet version of that. Take a look at our top choices that we think you’d like as your Chia Pet!
Businessmarketplacepulse.com

Amazon Suspends Amazon-Native Brands Mpow and Aukey

Amazon has suspended over a dozen Chinese sellers for participating in fake review schemes. The list includes Mpow and Aukey, two of the biggest electronics Amazon-native brands out of China. The total sales by the suspended sellers eclipses $1 billion. Amazon started suspending sellers at the end of April. More...
YogaETOnline.com

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Save 42% Off These Celebrity-Beloved Alo Yoga Leggings

The Alo Yoga leggings that so many celebrities have worn are marked down during Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale!. Sleek, stylish and functional, the Alo Yoga Moto Legging, detailed with mesh and glossy, leather-like panels, has been repeatedly sported by pretty much every stylish lady in Hollywood over the last few years, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Sandra Bullock, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Lawrence, Katie Holmes and the list goes on.
RetailCosmopolitan

This Best-Selling Exercise Dress From Amazon Is on Sale for 50% Off

If the past year or so has taught me anything, it's that athletic clothes have stepped their game up. Every athleisure lover already knows this, but to me—a person who has been wearing the same pair of sweatpants for five years—the revelation has come as quite a happy surprise. The...
Petsmarthastewart.com

The Best Dog Shampoo Based on Their Coat Type

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. While a romp in something funky or a long, muddy hike will certainly necessitate an immediate grooming session, like their human counterparts, dogs need regular baths to stay healthy, clean, and—in some cases—tangle-free. "How often a dog needs to be bathed will depend on the breed, hair type, dog's activity level, and if there are any skin conditions," says Joe Vivas, groomer for HIT Living Foundation. "Typically, it's recommended to bathe your dog at least every four weeks, but if the dog lives an active lifestyle, it's okay to bathe every two weeks."
ShoppingPosted by
People

10 Pieces of Furniture on Amazon You’ll Have to See to Believe — Including a Stick Figure Lamp

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Yes, Amazon is a one-stop shop for practical furniture and appliances, but it also carries some of the most unique home goods on the market. With that in mind, we scoured the site for the quirkiest tables, chairs, storage, and light fixtures we could find — and the results didn’t disappoint.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers ‘Immediately Bought Another Pair’ of These $28 Athletic Shorts After Trying Them

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. One of the most comfortable items of clothing to wear on hot summer days is a pair of quick-dry athletic shorts. And thanks to the super stylish details on these Crz Yoga athletic shorts with a zippered pocket, you can wear your moisture-wicking shorts straight from the gym to brunch with friends.