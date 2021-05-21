Former Mizzou guard Jordan Clarkson discovers ideal NBA role as Quin Snyder's sixth man in Utah
To find his niche on the NBA floor, Jordan Clarkson had to find the bench. The former Missouri guard, now in his seventh NBA season, is having his best NBA season. Clarkson, 28, will likely earn the league's sixth man of the year award and, possibly, another chance at an NBA championship. After playing alongside two NBA legends earlier in his career, Clarkson has discovered his ideal role under the watch of Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder. Yes, Mizzou fans, that Quin Snyder.www.examiner.net