With Sam Darnold moving from the New York Jets to the Carolina Panthers, many fantasy gamers are touting him as a buy in SuperFlex leagues. The main point propelling his value spike is the coach-centric narrative that any player who leaves Adam Gase’s system instantly becomes fantasy relevant. Ryan Tannehill is the most relevant example, given he has averaged 18.5 and 21.8 Fantasy Points per Game in 2019 and 2020 respectively since joining the Titans (No. 9 among qualified quarterbacks in each year) after his fantasy stock plummeted under Gase’s watch. Using PlayerProfiler’s advanced stats and metrics can help us determine whether Darnold has any real chance to follow in Tannehill’s footsteps.