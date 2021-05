The culture secretary Oliver Dowden has warned the BBC the Government will “not stand idly by” if the Corporation does not make sweeping cultural changes following the Martin Bashir scandal.In an article for The Times, Mr Dowden said the recent report into the journalist and his 1995 interview with Princess Diana “has exposed failures that strike at the heart of our national broadcaster’s values and culture”.The upcoming review of the BBC’s Charter was an opportunity to ensure the national broadcaster reformed its processes and abandoned its “we know best” attitude, he said.As well as governance, there were also “more fundamental...