The Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason roster might appear to be full at the moment, but the team could still be looking to make a few additions. One position where Kansas City tried and failed to add players at the onset of free agency was wide receiver. A new report from NFL reporter Josina Anderson shows that they could still be poking around the wide receiver market. According to Anderson, multiple Chiefs players have reached out to engage the interest that former Jacksonville Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook has in joining Kansas City. Westbrook has also spoken to the Vikings and Bengals as well per Anderson.