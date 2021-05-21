Grey's Anatomy Stars Say Goodbye to Jesse Williams After His Final Episode: 'End of an Era'

Fans of the relationship between Grey’s Anatomy characters Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew) were in for a treat with the ABC medical drama’s most recent season 17 episode. “Look Up Child” marked Drew’s return after leaving the series in 2018, paving the way for the Williams’ imminent exit from the show. In the episode, Jackson realizes he needs to move to Boston and run his family’s wealthy foundation to help deal with racial inequity in the medical industry. He doesn’t want to leave without his daughter, Harriet, so he spends the hour convincing his ex-wife to take their child and move with him. It’s an intense episode featuring deeply honest conversations between the two. During a press roundtable, when The A.V. Club asked Drew about her return being limited to Jackson’s storyline, she said that it was really important for her to make it special. “I wouldn’t have wanted to come back just to help solve a case or something,” she said.