Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin have officially been together for several months now, and rumoured to have been dating since November last year. Reportedly Scott's former girlfriend Sofia Richie wasn't happy when the news first broke and unfollowed family friend Amelia, her mum and her sisters on Instagram. But other than that we're still not entirely sure how all their celebrity friends and family feel about the relationship that seemed to come out of nowhere. Well, Amelia's mum just gave a pretty candid interview about the whole thing, saying of the relationship, "It is what it is". Yikes.