newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Robinhood Gives Retail Investors Access to IPOs, Ahead of Public Debut

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dc4uU_0a76H4zW00

Platform trading app Robinhood, which is about to go public, announced it would allow retail investors access to IPO shares , in a move to “democratize IPOs for all,” in line with its mission to “democratize finance for all.”

See: The Best Trading Apps for New Investors: Robinhood and Beyond
Find: Webull vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best for You in 2021?

“Most IPO shares typically go to institutions or wealthier investors. With IPO Access, everyday investors at Robinhood will have the chance to get in at the IPO price,” the company said in a blog post.

The new platform will enable retail investors the opportunity to buy shares of companies at their IPO price, before trading on public exchanges and participate in upcoming IPOs with no account minimums, according to the post.

IPOs are typically broken into two tranches of demand: institutional and retail, according to Fidelity. The new platform could be rather revolutionary, as institutional investors typically receive the lion’s share of any IPO allocation: historically, the institutional to retail split is 90/10, Fidelity explains on its website.

The platform’s process is fairly simple. First, you follow upcoming IPOs, read their preliminary prospectus to learn about the business model, management team and risk factors. Then, you can request to buy shares of companies at their initial listing price range.

See: Robinhood Makes $331 Million Off Customers’ Trading Activity – Is Warren Buffett Right That It’s Basically a Casino?
Find: Cryptocurrency Jargon: A Guide for the Crypto-Curious

“When the final price is set, you’ll be able to review, edit, or cancel your request, before shares are allocated to Robinhood customers. Watch and wait — IPO shares can be very limited, but all Robinhood customers get an equal shot at shares regardless of order size or account value,” according to the post.

Robinhood filed for its own IPO in March, which is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions, an earlier blog post said. The Wall Street Journal estimated at the time that its SEC filing “puts the company on track to start trading publicly by the end of the second quarter.”

Reuters reports that Robinhood will set aside some of its own shares , expected to be floated in a blockbuster debut, for sale on the platform.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Robinhood Gives Retail Investors Access to IPOs, Ahead of Public Debut

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Public Company#Institutional Investors#Market#Customers Access#Ipo Access#Fidelity#Robinhood Makes#Sec#The Wall Street Journal#Reuters#The Military#Robinhood Customers#Upcoming Ipos#Ipo Shares#Retail Investors Access#Webull Vs Robinhood#Everyday Investors#Wealthier Investors#Public Exchanges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
Related
Retailfinancialadvisoriq.com

Vanguard to Grant Qualified Retail Investors Access to Private Equity

Vanguard says it’s expanding access to private equity investing to certain individual investors. The company has been offering private equity to institutional clients — including pensions, endowments and foundations — since 2020 in partnership with HarbourVest, according to the firm. This summer, Vanguard will extend that access to accredited investors...
Stocksfa-mag.com

Wall Street Aims To Make Sense Of Confounding Bitcoin Swings

Wall Street strategists face an almost impossible task in trying to analyze the outlook for Bitcoin and other tokens after a volatile rout. Even so, they are still trying, and some see the risk of more trouble ahead. At JPMorgan Chase & Co., a team led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou reckons...
Economylegalnews.com

The sustainability of ESG investing

One of the biggest trends in global investing is the growth in environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies. This generated even more interest following the 2020 election. Investors are looking for ways to invest in climate themes the current administration and Congress are looking to emphasize. ESG investing has been...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

SEC OKs Nasdaq Proposal To Allow IPO Alternative

The Nasdaq exchange is permitted to host direct listings of companies going public without involving investment banks under a new ruling by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Reuters reported: “Prominent venture capitalists like Bill Gurley have often criticized investment banks, which for decades have organized IPOs, for underpricing the...
Businessnddist.com

Core & Main Plans to Go Public With IPO

Core & Main, one of North America's top distributors of waterworks products, plans to become a publicly-traded company, as the firm shared May 21 that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 4.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares shot up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. 11,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,401,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24. Several...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Goldman Sachs Analyst Initiates Coinbase Coverage With Buy Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance has initiated Coinbase Global coverage with a buy rating. On Monday, analyst Will Nance gave Coinbase a buy rating and stated that COIN is a great way to gain exposure to cryptocurrency ecosystems. Coinbase went public on April 14 via direct listing and, despite an initial rush, has seen shares struggle, over the last month. On the first day of trading in April, the stock eclipsed $400 but as of last week, had dipped below $225.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $38.88 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,160 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $38,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketscryptobriefing.com

HSBC “Not Into Bitcoin,” Says CEO

The CEO of HSBC says that the bank is “not into Bitcoin as an asset class,” according to a Reuters report. He explained that Bitcoin’s price volatility has prevented HSBC from promoting the asset class. The viewpoint held by HSBC contrasts the likes of Goldman Sachs and BNY Mellon, which...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Robinhood to offer IPO shares to Retail Traders

Ridgewood NJ, Amateur investors will soon have access to initial public offering shares through Robinhood. Retail traders usually have to wait until companies are listed on an exchange to begin trading. An IPO, or initial public offering, refers to the process a private company participates in as it offers shares of stock to investors for the first time. When a company goes through an IPO, we often say it is “going public.”
StocksPosted by
Forbes

Billionaire Ray Dalio Reveals Bitcoin Investment But Warns Of Regulation Rocking Crypto Markets

Billionaire Ray Dalio, who founded the world’s largest hedge fund, disclosed at a conference Monday that he owns "some” bitcoin and called the cryptocurrency a better inflation hedge than bonds—marking a notable pivot for the longtime bitcoin skeptic as the market rebounds from a $1.3 trillion crash after climbing 10-fold and adding nearly $2.4 trillion in value over the past year.