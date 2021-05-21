newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The age when most people start to feel old

By CW Headley
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NicZm_0a76Gv8n00

Young at heart take note: Biological age, which refers to the age that someone feels as opposed to the number of years they have been alive (chronological age), is gaining more credibility as a useful health measure among medical professionals.

Although various factors influence whether or not someone feels especially young or old, the majority of people start feeling old around the age of (drum roll, please) 47.

This was the most cited age — by 2,000 participants involved in a massive new poll commissioned by Foster Grant and conducted by OnePoll,

All of the participants involved in the report were over the age of 40 at the start of the analysis, and nearly four in five (77%) said that they feel younger than their chronological age. More than half (55%) even see their “younger selves” when they look in the mirror.

What does it mean to be old?

For the respondents, aging was defined by three principal markers: the inability to perform certain functions with ease, a lack of understanding of topical pop-culture references, and cosmetic decay (wrinkles, graying hair, etc.).

Sixty-one percent of respondents said that having to ask someone to read small print/squinting to be able to see small print are unmistakable signs of getting oldereven if only 29% of the same group perceived being prescribed reading glasses as a definitive sign of aging.

Hearing a familiar song on the “oldies” station (43%), involuntarily grunting while getting out of a seat (37%), seeing a celebrity they’ve never heard of (33%), having trouble seeing in a dimly lit room (26%), and not being on TikTok (24%) were other factors that made participants feel older than their chronological age.

Still. 47% of the participants are uncomfortable with identifying as an older person and more than a third say they get offended if someone else calls them old.

People are so worried about being perceived as old they confessed to ignoring medical professionals if wrinkles (40%), back pain (38%), and or stiff joints (34%) are a part of the conversation.

Roughly 43% said that they assume their age-induced ailments will eventually go away on their own.

How to maintain a sense of youth

Previously conducted research has shown that reduced stress and diet — and increased amounts of sleep — can help people feel younger than their chronological age.

Dr. John Day of John Hopkins University recently outlined three ways to make the aging process as seamless as possible by slowing the shortening of telomeres. Telomeres are compound structures found at the end of our chromosomes. The more times our cells copy themselves the shorter telomeres become, causing cells to age and lose some of their functioning.

  1. Manage Stress: Dr. Day cited a study that determined that prolonged stress prematurely aged the telomeres of the participants involved in the report by roughly 10 years. The authors noted that meditation and mindfulness techniques may counteract this effect.
  2. Exercise: Data has shown that habitual exercise can dramatically slow telomere aging by reducing oxidative stress and chronic inflammation.
  3. Diet: The Mediterranean diet in particular has a long-established relationship with health and longevity. A recent meta-review conducted by a team of Harvard researchers concluded that a diet rich with olive oil, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fish; minimized red meats and processed meats; and a moderate amount of cheese and wine was associated with longer telomeres among the study sample.

“The simple lifestyle decisions we make every day determine whether or not our bodies age fast or slow,” Dr. Jay concluded. “For those with “high mileage” bodies, you can quickly shave ten or more years off your biological age. By making these changes now, we can reverse our biological age and dramatically slow the overall aging process. We can start growing younger today.”

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Fish#Younger People#Health Sleep#Back To Sleep#Chronic Stress#Onepoll#Tiktok#John Hopkins University#Harvard#Biological Age#Younger Today#Manage Stress#Diet#Understanding#Habitual Exercise#Prolonged Stress#Wrinkles#Hair#Telomere Aging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Longevity
Related
FitnessPosted by
Ladders

A super simple exercise may prevent dementia

There may not be a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, but there are interventions that can slow it down. Squats, in particular, may soon be counted as a preventative measure. Damian M Bailey, professor of physiology and biochemistry at the University of South Wales’ Neurovascular Research Unit, recently sat down with journalist Michael Mosley to discuss ways to prevent dementia-related illness.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

People who feel younger than they actually are have this major advantage

According to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Heidelberg, those who psychologically feel younger than they are, maintain their health into old age. Turns out that the whole “Age is just a number” is true. More specifically, these evidenced increased cognitive functioning, less inflammation, lower risk...
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Mistakes to Avoid if You Want to Age Well

As hot as the anti-aging market is right now, we all know that aging is inevitable. And yet, it's entirely possible to do it well. When it comes to aging, the goal isn't necessarily just to live longer, but to extend your years of ​healthy​ life. "The scientific term is...
Healthbelmarrahealth.com

People Who Sleep for 6–7 Hours Have Lowest Chance of Dying

Sleep can be attributed to a host of health conditions. Either too little or too much can affect overall health. A new study being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 70th Annual Scientific Session suggests that people who have six to seven hours of sleep a night had the lowest chance of dying from a stroke or heart attack.
HealthPosted by
Upworthy

25 people share 'hard to swallow' truths that no one wants to hear

Hardly anyone would say "no" when asked if they want to hear the truth. Although it might seem like the obvious choice, some truths are such that they leave a sour taste in our mouths and make life harder than it already is. Living in denial of such things might be easier than accepting the reality and confronting the fact that we need to reassess our lives and that's what most of us generally choose until forced to do otherwise. "Although denial is considered to be a defense often used by people with addictive tendencies, its attributions reach beyond those struggling with substances," clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst Mary Lamia explained to Bored Panda.
Mental Healthjewishboston.com

10 Things To Do When You Feel Like Mental Garbage

It’s Mental Health Awareness Month, and so, hello! I have generalized anxiety and panic disorder. It’s been part of my life since college (and probably sooner, but mental health didn’t get much attention in the mid-1990s). Now, I write and speak about it a lot. I take Lexapro every morning...
HealthThrive Global

Be Well, Feel Well and Age Well:

How Dr. Bill Cole Helps Fight Body Inflammation at its Core. Years ago, Dr. Bill Cole was struggling. His health was declining, his mind was failing him, and he found himself unable to handle any sort of mental or physical stress. He tried everything to lower his liver enzymes, blood sugar and blood pressure, all in the name of reducing his chronic brain fog and fatigue…but nothing seemed to work.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Age really is just a number! More than half Americans over 40 feel seven years YOUNGER than they really are, study finds

Joan Collins once said ‘age is just a number’ and a new study finds the English actor was right – more than half of Americans feel younger than their actual age. A survey conducted among 2,000 Americans reveals 77 percent of those over 40 years old feel seven years young than they really are and nearly half refuse to admit they are aging.
HealthPosted by
HealthDay

Feel Younger Than Your Age? You Might Live Longer

WEDNESDAY, May 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Can feeling young at heart, or at least younger than your actual age, help older people live healthier, longer lives?. Yes, according to researchers in Germany. "Individuals who feel younger than they chronologically are seem to benefit from their younger subjective age in...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

People Over 40 Who Do This Get Less Sleep, Says New Study

Scientists have well established by now that staring at your devices in the evening does terrible things to your slumber. Also, that it's particularly insidious for young people. In fact, a study of five- to eight-year-olds published last year in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that "excessive smartphone use was related to shorter total sleep time in children," and "use of a smartphone was also associated with significant reductions in the quality of sleep in younger children."
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

The exact time of the day you're most likely to feel stressed and suffer anxiety depending on your age

Psychologists have dubbed 7am 'stress o'clock' after discovering people in their twenties feel most anxious as they prepare for a long day at work. Dervla Loughnane, a psychologist with over 22-years-experience, also revealed people over 30 are more likely to feel their anxiety at 10am while those under 21 are more reflective, and have their most anxious moments at 5pm.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Facing Down Burnout: How to Deal When Stress Feels Never-ending

Whoa, baby. These are some hard days. Conflicts, health threats, economic uncertainty, racism. As a nation, we may be inching toward a post-pandemic phase, but life “in the now” still feels impossibly heavy for many. Are we simply drained or have we slipped into a more dangerous, toxic, stressed-out state?
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

5 Everyday Things Making You Obese, Say Experts

For decades, the advice for those who want to lose weight has been pretty simple: Consume fewer calories, burn more—with the emphasis on the output. But recent research has found that the key to weight loss is more subtle. "The quality of the diet is much more important than the quantity of calories," says JoAnn Manson, MD, DrPH, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of preventive medicine at Brigham & Women's Hospital.
Mental HealthPosted by
Ladders

The 10 habits of logical people

Becoming a logical person is not just a matter of memorizing and applying formulas, or learning how to tell the difference between a valid and an invalid syllogism. Rather, it involves cultivating intellectual habits and skills that, though they may seem simple and obvious, are only achieved after years of struggle and education.
Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Feeling Young May Reduce Stress and Other Health Complications in Old Age

A recent study highlights the mind’s powerful effect on health. It shows that when older people feel younger and less stressed, they have better functional health. The work was published by the American Psychological Association and indicates that outlook may help act as a buffer for the damaging effects of stress.