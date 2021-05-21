newsbreak-logo
Hancock County, MS

Wind Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured household objects such as trash cans. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Sudden gusts could make driving difficult on elevated roadways and bridges.

Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting and will begin to fall by tonight. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.
Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 15:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Biloxi River Near Lyman. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 9:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 3.1 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, At 14 feet homes on lower Fisherman Trail will begin to flood and lower River Road will be impassable. Driving on Loraine Road will be hazardous due to the high water.
Harrison County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1056 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Biloxi, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, St. Martin, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Lyman and Gulfport Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 33 and 52. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Pearl River A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND EAST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kiln, or 7 miles north of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Diamondhead, Saucier and Kiln.
Jackson County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 1120 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gulf Hills, or near Ocean Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ocean Springs, Gautier, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills and Gulf Hills. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 53 and 65. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hancock The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hancock County in southern Mississippi * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 253 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Pearlington, or 8 miles southwest of Waveland, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bay St. Louis, Waveland and Shoreline Park. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, MSwxxv25.com

Work on Fort Bayou drawbridge continues in Jackson County

HATTIESBURG, MISS. – Work on the Fort Bayou drawbridge is going according to schedule as crews work to reopen the bridge on May 21. The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed the drawbridge on State Route 609 on March 14 for a repair project. Currently, all four bearings have been reinstalled,...
Harrison County, MSWLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

It is going to be a damp through tomorrow. There is a Flash Flood Watch through today at 6 PM. There will be some on and off showers today and even into the overnight hours. There is a frontal system draped through South Mississippi, and it is keeping us quite humid and unsettled. Keep your rain gear handy because you will likely need it. Once the front passes to our South around the middle of the day Thursday, we will get a dip in the dew point temperatures making it feel less humid. We will also see a slight drop in temperatures, especially in the overnight hours. Mainly though, we’ll dry out! Friday through the weekend look sunny, dry and warm to even hot.
EnvironmentWLOX

Storms possible overnight

There is a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday at 1 PM. Additional rainfall accumulation will be between one and two inches with some higher amounts in isolated areas. It has been a soaker today. There will still be some on and off showers through the overnight hours and more widespread showers and storms after 3 AM.
Hurricane Preparedness Week starts today

Hurricane Preparedness Week starts today

It’s going to be an active hurricane season according to Harrison County EMA Director Matt Stratton. It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week and here are a few tips to keep you and your families safe ahead of the storm. Plan ahead, plan for your family, plan for your pets, and ensure everyone...
Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 11:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry. * Until Sunday morning. * At 9:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, River property at Cumbest Bluff will be cut off by high water and some river roads will be impassable.