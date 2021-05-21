Rogovoy Report 5/21/21
The cultural highlights for our region this weekend include chamber music, folk music, old-timey music, jazz, dance … plus a whole lot more. Dewey Hall’s TapRoot Sessions Outdoors Concert Series, which features a variety of traditional styles, continues tonight in Sheffield, Mass., with The Bad Penny Pleasuremakers. The husband-and-wife team of Matt Bell and Joy Patterson from New Orleans perform music from Tin Pan Alley, the Roaring 20s, and the early Swing Era. Patterson handles her share of the lead vocals, plays horn-like solos on the kazookaphone – a kind of bugle-shaped kazoo with plunger mute -- and keeps the rhythms jumping on washboard and a table full of small percussion.www.wamc.org