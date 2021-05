You entered your name in the history of Hungarian palaeontology by discovering in April 2000 while you were still a college student, along with András Tormai, the remains of primitive terrestrial reptiles from the late Cretaceous period in the former bauxite mine in Iharkút. As a result of extensive research work during the two decades since then, complex vertebrate fauna of global significance 85 million years old have been discovered, including many new taxa. What do you think are the most important achievements of these two decades?