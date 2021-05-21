newsbreak-logo
Guthrie County, IA

Guthrie County Extension Notes

By jeffl
swiowanewssource.com
 2 days ago

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If a friend, neighbor, or community member were experiencing mental health issues, would you be able to intervene so they could get help? If you needed help, would you know where to turn? According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults experiences mental illness each year. Demi Johnson, behavioral health program specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, says there are warning signs you may notice in yourself or others that indicate a need to seek help. Those signs include a drastic change in mood, behavior, or personality; an increase in substance use; or ongoing difficulty in sleeping. Moreover, someone may be overwhelmed with intense worries or concerns that get in the way of daily activities. For more information from Demi Johnson, visit Help a Friend or Yourself through a Mental Health Challenge | News (iastate.edu).

