A number of “unusual infections” have been discovered among patients at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH), prompting investigation by an NHS trust.NHS Grampian said they were taking a “very precautionary approach” and looking for any potential links that these infections could have to the hospital environment.These precautions include relocating some procedures, with the trust also warning that there may be delays in treatment for a small number of patients.They were keen to point out that the hospital will continue to admit and treat patients as normal whilst the investigation is ongoing.An NHS Grampian spokesman explained: “While we investigate the...