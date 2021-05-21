newsbreak-logo
UK claims diplomatic victory as G7 confirms crackdown on coal power

By Madeleine Cuff
inews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK efforts to “consign coal power to history” took a major step forward today after the G7 agreed to crack down on coal power use at home and abroad. After marathon talks, the seven G7 nations – the US, Japan, Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, and France – agreed to phase out direct government support for overseas coal projects by the end of the year.

