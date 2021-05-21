The Amazon union case has come down to a mailbox

Throughout the last year of the COVID pandemic, Amazon has become a service that countless people across the country have relied on. Even if the company faced the same supply shortages that plagued the rest of the U.S., it was still one of the easiest and most consistent ways to order household necessities at a time when many local businesses had temporarily shuttered. To make that happen, Amazon employees worked through challenging conditions, and there were COVID outbreaks at warehouses throughout the country. Thankfully, the tide has shifted, and starting May 24, the company is making a major change that reflects the current phase of the pandemic: Amazon is dropping its mask mandate for fully vaccinated warehouse employees.