The last time a firing squad was used in the United States was in 2010, when convicted murderer Ronnie Lee Gardner asked the state of Utah to execute him that way instead of by electric chair because there was “no chance of a mistake.” There are only a few states that give death row inmates this option, which critics say is inhumane and unnecessarily traumatizing for the law enforcement officers involved. But the state of South Carolina, which this month became the fourth state in the country to legalize the use of firing squads, believes firing squads could become necessary.