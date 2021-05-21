T.I. Raps About Sexual Assault Accusations On New Song “What It’s Come To”

In recent months, the rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have come under fire, as multiple women have accused the couple of drugging, entrapping, and sexually assaulting them, and also of making violent threats. One lawyer, working on behalf of 11 clients who have accused T.I. and Tiny of abuse, recently asked authorities to investigate the couple. Earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported that the LAPD is investigating the duo over a new sexual assault allegation. Since the accusations surfaced, the couple’s reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has halted production, and Disney has opted not to bring T.I. back for the third Ant-Man movie after he acted in the first two.