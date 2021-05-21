newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

T.I. Raps About Sexual Assault Accusations On New Song “What It’s Come To”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent months, the rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have come under fire, as multiple women have accused the couple of drugging, entrapping, and sexually assaulting them, and also of making violent threats. One lawyer, working on behalf of 11 clients who have accused T.I. and Tiny of abuse, recently asked authorities to investigate the couple. Earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported that the LAPD is investigating the duo over a new sexual assault allegation. Since the accusations surfaced, the couple’s reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle has halted production, and Disney has opted not to bring T.I. back for the third Ant-Man movie after he acted in the first two.

www.stereogum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.i.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Rapper#Sexual Assault#Sexual Violence#Accused Of Assault#The Assault#The Daily Beast#Lapd#T I Tiny#Friends Family Hustle#Instagram Live#Cointelpro#Song#Racist Attackers#Violent Threats#Authorities#Court#Ant Man#Lawyers#Drugging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Sex Crimeshotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Pleads His Case On "What It's Come To"

Following the repeated denials coming from T.I., Tiny, and their legal team, the rapper is now expressing himself on wax. T.I. and Tiny are facing accusations of drugging, sexual misconduct, rape, and sexual assault from two dozen women. They've faced ridicule in the court of public opinion and their former friend, Sabrina Peterson, claims that she even helped them pick up women for bedroom rendezvous, but the couple continues to vehemently deny the allegations.
Celebritiesrespect-mag.com

T.I. Addresses Recent Allegations with “What It’s Come To”

2021 has become quite a rocky year for T.I. Since January, the Grand Hustle head honcho and his wife Tiny have been on the receiving accusations for sexual assault by several men and women. Despite the growing numbers, they’ve continued to deny any wrongdoing via official statements, with the most recent one coming from their attorney Steve Sadow this week in regards to recent news of Los Angeles and Las Vegas police departments each opening an investigation:
CelebritiesPosted by
WSB Radio

Tory Lanez Allegedly Attacks ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star, Prince Michael Harty

According to an article from TMZ, Prince Michael Harty of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ has told cops that rapper, Tory Lanez. punched him in the face. In the police report obtained by TMZ, Harty claims that around 4 AM last Monday, he was approached at his table where he was struck on the left side of his face. When he turned around, he made eye contact with Lanez who then sprinted out of the club. He is a suspect for alleged battery.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Tiny & Shekinah Jo's Beef Continues As Singer Says "Stop Harassing Me"

The Harris household is having a busy season. T.I. is continuing his activism efforts, Tiny is preparing for her Xscape Verzuz match-up with SWV this weekend, and they're both dealing with those sexual assault allegations. There are reportedly over a dozen women who have alleged that the couple has harassed, assaulted, or drugged them—all accusations that both T.I. and Tiny have repeatedly denied.
Musiceditorials24.com

SWV: Coko Exposed Why She Wasn’t In Men In Black Music Video!!

R&B girl gang has ruled music in the 1990s. Much thanks to the stylings of Xscape, SWV, En Vogue, and many more, the scenery of music, including entertainment as a whole, turned, and the foundation was set for the coming decades. This Mother’s Day weekend, fabulous girl gang Xscape and...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Tory Lanez Accused Of Attacking 'L&HH' Star Prince For A Second Time

Tory Lanez is accused of attacking Love & Hip Hop star Prince Michael Harty at a Miami Nightclub. According to TMZ, the reality star claims Tory "reignited their longstanding beef" earlier this month at club Vendome on South Beach. Prince reportedly told authorities he was at his table around 4 a.m. last Monday (May 3) when he was approached by Tory and then struck on the left side of his face. He claims that after Tory punched him, the rapper ran out of the club and took off in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Kandi Burruss Recalls A ‘Disrespectful Experience’ Working With Boyz II Men, Wanya Morris Responds

While on Instagram Live earlier this week, singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss spoke with Eddie Levert of the O’Jays and his daughter about some of her most memorable moments while working in the studio over the years. After mentioning the highlights, she recalled an experience with Boyz II Men leaving her feeling extremely “disrespected,” and now Wanya Morris, one of the group’s members, has responded.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DJ Quik Burns Death Row Check, Demands Credit From Kendrick Lamar & More

It goes without saying that DJ Quik is a legend in the game, but it would appear he's not being treated as such. In fact, Quik has seemingly reached a boiling point, incensed by his lack of due credit and compensation. Upon receiving a hundred-dollar royalty check from Death Row Records, Quik took to Instagram Live to set the record straight and demand to be recognized for his work.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

T-Pain, Kehlani Team Up for New Song 'I Like Dat'

Kehlani has joined T-Pain for a new single, “I Like Dat,” released on Friday. Built on a reworked version of T-Pain’s “Buy U a Drank,” the song sees T-Pain showing some love and appreciation to the lady in his life, as he jumps between AutoTuned singing and rap verses: “She don’t do 9 to 5/Hundred thousand viewers on her IG live.” Kehlani shows up on the second verse to flaunt her own achievements: “Every band I’m throwin’ on stage, I got in my name, all that/And I ain’t throwin’ twenties or tens, I’m out here paying rent and all that.”
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Lil Duval Talks New Stand Up Special, Relationships + Reveals New Song With Boosie Badazz

Lil Duval is still living his best life and has so many things coming up. He recently released the trailer to his comedy special, Living My Best Life. After topping the charts with his same-titled single, Duval is coming for more hits and wants to continue to make music. He talks about collaborating with Boosie, his perfect Verzuz battle, and what’s coming next for the comedian.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54

Legendary Hip-Hop photographer Chi Modu has passed away. He was just 54. On Saturday, May 22, an Instagram post from Modu’s official account shared the sudden, sad news. “Our hearts are broken… We continue the fight ©. . The family request privacy at this time, ” was the caption of...