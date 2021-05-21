newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UConn Extends Geno Auriemma’s Contract Through 2025

By Michael Shapiro
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfdMR_0a76G8Pn00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma signed a five-year contract extension with the school on Friday.

Auriemma's extension will go through the 2025 season. He will earn a base salary of $600,000 per year, with speaking, consulting and media obligations adding an additional $2.2 million.

"Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years," UConn athletic director Benedict said in a statement. "The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I'm thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future."

Auriemma is one of the most decorated coaches in college basketball history. He sports a 1,119–144 record since joining UConn in 1985, tallying 11 national championships and 21 Final Four appearances. Auriemma is an eight-time Naismith Coach of the Year winner, and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

UConn advanced to its 12th straight Final Four under Auriemma in 2021. The Huskies have not won the national championship since 2016.

More College Basketball Coverage:

• Report: Overtime League Lands Recruits Matt, Ryan Bewley

Is It Time to Hit Reset on Louisville's Men's Basketball

• The Pac-12 Puts Its Future in Unexpected Hands

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#College Athletics#Connecticut College#Uconn#Men S Basketball#Huskies#Athletic Director#Louisville#National Championships#Final Four#Lead#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
BasketballSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Evina Westbrook’s unfinished business: leading the UConn women’s basketball team to a national championship

When Evina Westbrook first started watching basketball growing up, she told her older brother LJ that one day, she was going to play at UConn. Evina was true to her word, though she took more of a roundabout route than she’d originally envisioned, starting her collegiate career at Tennessee before transferring to Storrs after her sophomore year. Still, before arriving in Connecticut, Evina echoed the same goal she once articulated as a kid: “‘I just want to go there and help them win a national championship,’” LJ recalls.
NBAThe Ringer

Breanna Stewart Finds New Perspective Atop the World

Dozens of young girl hoopers logged on to their computers, hoping to virtually meet their idol. Usually they’d be lining a tunnel in Seattle, watching Breanna Stewart as she runs onto the court. No matter. The girls were just excited to see her on their screens. Watch her. Maybe even talk to her. The girls were wearing muscle tanks, shorts. They looked ready to compete.
College SportsYale Daily News

Yale Athletic Director Vicky Chun’s contract extended for five more years

On Tuesday, Yale Athletics announced that Director of Athletics Vicky Chun’s contract has been extended through June 30, 2026. Chun, whose hire was announced in February 2018, started working for the University in July of that year. Previously, she served as vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University. In this role, she was the first Asian American woman to be the athletic director of an NCAA Division I program. At Yale, Chun is the first woman and Asian American to serve in the position.
Basketballbirminghamnews.net

St. John's extends coach Mike Anderson through 2026-27

St. John's extended the contract of head coach Mike Anderson through the 2026-27 season, the school announced Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The extension comes after the Red Storm finished the 2020-21 season with a 16-11 (10-9 Big East) record. He was named the conference's coach of the year after the program finished with a league record of .500 or better for the first time since 2014-15.
NBAraptorshq.com

Report: Sergio Scariolo to extend contract with Raptors

While the Nick Nurse coaching tree has been in a state of chaos this week (Pacers uprising against Bjorkgren! Fred VanVleet wearing a coach’s polo — possible coup?), it appears there’ll be at least one consistent figure going forward among his support staff. Eurohoops is reporting this morning that Sergio...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pistons To Extend Dwane Casey’s Contract

Head coach Dwane Casey will receive a contract extension from the Pistons that will run through the 2023/24 season, sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Casey still has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed when he came to Detroit in 2018, so the move amounts to a one-year extension. He has an 81-137 record in his three seasons with the Pistons, but the last two have been part of a major rebuilding effort.
College SportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process is Another Hindrance to Progress

The latest spasm of scandal within the perpetually twitchy-sketchy University of Louisville basketball program caused everyone in college hoops to wonder: what will this mean for the Cardinals’ ongoing NCAA investigation? The simple answer: nobody knows for sure, because the case was consigned to the association’s equivalent of the dead letter office, where nothing ever happens.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Boo Corrigan’s contract extended by NC State

The NC State Board of Trustees approved today a two-year extension for NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. The terms of his new agreement will run through April 30, 2026. "Boo has provided exceptional vision and leadership for NC State Athletics since joining the Wolfpack two years ago," said...
HealthHartford Business

UConn Health CEO Agwunobi named UConn’s interim president

The University of Connecticut board of trustees has appointed Dr. Andrew (“Andy”) Agwunobi as the university's interim president. Agwunobi, who also serves as CEO of UConn Health, will start his tenure as UConn's interim president on July 1. He will continue his duties leading UConn Health as he takes the reins at UConn, the state’s flagship public university.
Morehead, KYchatsports.com

Morehead State extends Preston Spradlin’s contract

Preston Spradlin got some good news today. This afternoon, Morehead State announced it is extending Spradlin’s contract through the 2024-25 season. The Pikeville native and former member of John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky led the Eagles to the OVC Championship and NCAA Tournament this year in his fourth full season as head coach. Morehead State finished the 2020-21 campaign 23-8, losing to West Virginia 84-67 in the first round. One of the Eagles’ eight losses was to Kentucky, 81-45, in Rupp Arena back on Nov. 25.
Maryland StatePosted by
247Sports

Maryland basketball: transfer finds new home, Terps schedule season-opener

Maryland basketball's first opponent of next season reportedly has been set. The Terps will open against Quinnipiac on Nov. 9, the Baltimore Sun's Daniel reported:. It marks the return of a more traditional start to the college basketball season after the 2020-21 campaign, which included a condensed schedule, began in late November as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA restricted teams to play a maximum of 27 regular-season games last season with caveats for participation in multi-team events.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan State guard transfer Rocket Watts commits to Mississippi State

Michigan State Spartans men's basketball, Mississippi State Bulldogs men's basketball, Michigan, Kentucky, Starkville, Southeastern Conference, Memphis, Michigan State University, Tom Izzo. Michigan State guard transfer Rocket Watts is headed to the SEC, officially committing to Mississippi State on Saturday. A former four-star prospect out of high school, Watts averaged 7.7...
Norman, OKPosted by
247Sports

Sooners run-rule Morgan State 19-0 in NCAA Tournament opener

NORMAN, Okla. — The top-seeded Sooners are off and running in the NCAA Tournament. They run-ruled the Morgan State Bears 19-0 in five innings Friday evening in their Norman Regional opener to move into the winner’s bracket round Saturday afternoon against Wichita State. Like they’ve done so many times this...