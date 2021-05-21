newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Dominican politician detained before trial on cocaine trafficking charges in Miami

By ORDER REPRINT
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A Dominican politician arrested in Miami on cocaine trafficking charges will remain locked up before trial, a federal magistrate judge ruled Friday. Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, agreed to be detained rather than fight a request by prosecutors to keep him behind bars. They said the 58-year-old is a flight risk and danger to the community.

www.miamiherald.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Colombia#News Media#Drug Charges#Drug Trafficking#Drug Court#Federal Charges#Mia#Prm#Dominican News Accounts#Prison#Court Proceedings#Federal Court#Unsealed Tuesday#Defense Attorney#Hearing#Agents#United States#Bars#Sanctions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Miami, FLIdaho8.com

Local leaders launch 90-day operation to combat gun violence

MIAMI (WFOR) — The Miami Police Department is joining forces with other law enforcement and local leaders to target crime hotspots in an effort to bring gun violence to a screeching halt. “If there aren’t cops in those areas, all we’re going to find is the casings. We want to...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Florida StatePosted by
WHYI Y100

Woman Fights Deputies After Getting Kicked From Florida Restaurant

A woman found herself in a brawl with authorities after she was kicked out of a Southwest Florida restaurant over the weekend, according to NBC Miami. Employees at Blue Martini said 37-year-old Shelby Colston and her friend were jumping on the backs of customers and being "excessively loud." As a result, she was reportedly booted from the Collier County restaurant.
Miami-dade County, FLClick10.com

Licensed caretaker caught on camera assaulting elderly patient

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A certified nursing assistant was arrested after being caught on camera allegedly sexually assaulting a vulnerable patient in his care. The licensed caretaker, 56-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez, was employed by OpusCare on Southwest 80th Street in Miami-Dade County. That’s also where he was arrested on Friday. Gutierrez...
Miami-dade County, FLClick10.com

Elderly woman booked into jail on insurance fraud charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 79-year-old woman turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of filing fraudulent insurance claims and uttering forged instruments. She is being held in lieu of a $22,000 bond, which her attorney told Local 10...
Miami, FLRegister Citizen

Police: Miami teen jogger found dead was hit-and-run victim

MIAMI (AP) — Police are saying the death of a teenage Miami girl who disappeared while on a morning jog was caused by a hit-and-run driver. The remains of Diana Gomez were found Sunday night by a relative off the 79th Street causeway near Pelican Harbor Marina, Miami police said. Her family and law enforcement had been searching for her since she disappeared Saturday morning.
Miami, FLwcn247.com

Ex-rebel capitalizes on Colombia unrest by showing restraint

MIAMI (AP) — A former rebel leader in Colombia who would undo antinarcotics cooperation with the U.S. is looking to capitalize on the biggest antigovernment unrest in decades and ride it to the presidency next year. In a long political career that included a stint as Bogota’s mayor, Sen. Gustavo Petro has earned a reputation as Colombia’s perennial rabble-rouser with a silver tongue admired — when not feared — by friends and foes alike. But he’s adopted a decidedly low-key approach to recent protests, apparently believing that he must win over some conservative skeptics to prevail in what would be his third run for Colombia’s presidency.