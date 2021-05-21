Why players are scared of Kiawah’s driving range at the PGA Championship

Putting stock into the majors this year, DraftKings is keeping our interest with another $50,000 to first offering for the third round PGA DFS Slate. It’s been a thrilling two days, one that saw the leaderboard almost flip entirely on day two, as the golfers that had the better scores from yesterday’s opening round came out and really struggled in the afternoon winds. So, the scoring average was a bit higher, 75.5, the afternoon wave was way worse, bringing the cut all the way down to +5! A couple of huge names were sitting on that number, including Patrick Reed & Webb Simpson, who continues his major cut streak, now making the last 16 in a row. Incredible. 80 other golfers will join Reed & Simpson in playing the weekend here at Kiawah Island, one of the best courses in the world.