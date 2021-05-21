Why players are scared of Kiawah’s driving range at the PGA Championship
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — At the Ocean Course, the challenge begins before you even step onto the 1st tee — and it’s posing an awkward challenge for players. Most of the time, the driving range, for pros, is nothing short of sanctuary. You show up when you want, take your time to get ready, have a little chat to cut the tension and get dialed-in long before your round. It’s a kind of waiting room; a controlled environment.golf.com