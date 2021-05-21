Tennessee Tech Today for this week

Twenty-eight facilities awarded the Gold Seal of Approval for excellence in health care. FRANKLIN – American Health Partners today announced that AHC Bethesda in Cookeville is one of 28 American Health Communities (AHC) skilled nursing facilities that have received accreditation and earned the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission by meeting its rigorous performance standards for excellence in health care. The Gold Seal is only awarded to health care organizations who achieve the highest national benchmarks for patient safety and quality of care. The other newly accredited nursing homes in Middle Tennessee include: AHC Cumberland in Nashville; AHC Vanco in Goodlettsville; AHC Northside in Murfreesboro; AHC Mt. Juliet, and AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski. The company’s skilled nursing facility in Huntsville, Ala., AHC Millennium, also earned Joint Commission accreditation. For a complete list of communities, please visit: AHCseniorcare.com/communities.