Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech Today for this week

tntech.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is this week’s Tennessee Tech Today radio show: https://www.tntech.edu/news/files/TNTechTodayforMay212021.mp3. This week’s show includes Celebration of Excellence Award winners: General Education Award for Outstanding Teaching – Marchus Rogers and Philip Davis; Award for Excellence in Creative Inquiry Instruction – Mari Ramler and Julie Stepp; Award for Excellence in Creative Inquiry Mentoring – Duckbong Kim and Rena Wood; Caplenor Award – Satish Mahajan; Outstanding Clerical and Support Staff Award – Geri Anna Alcorn, Kathleen Lordo, Sharon Buckner, Megan Cooper and Alisha Looper; and, Outstanding Professional Award – Ashley Akenson and Cassandra Gronendyke.

blogs.tntech.edu
