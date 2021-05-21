McCreedy wins back to back Iowa FFA Proficiency Award

(Atlantic) The ceremonies for the Atlantic senior class begin this week. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says 105 seniors make up the 2021 senior graduating class, and the recognition ceremonies begin this week at the High School Auditorium. “We thank them as we do our seniors every year who provide great leadership,” said Barber. “Wednesday is about them. Scholarships and awards will be given out to our talented seniors, and the following Wednesday is baccalaureate and graduation on May 23. We thank them for all of their hard work. We’ve had a great school year at the high school, and you can’t have a great year without a great senior class.”