McCreedy wins back to back Iowa FFA Proficiency Award
In a first for Atlantic FFA, Taylor McCreedy won the 2021 Diversified Livestock Production. Taylor started DSB Ranch where she trains and boards three horses, raises high quality beef cattle and raises dairy goats. In the midst of COVID, Taylor came up with the idea to make and sell goat milk soap to overcome profit deficits. Taylor hopes to continue and improve genetics within her operation and build her brand with all of her animals on the farm.www.swiowanewssource.com