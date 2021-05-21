newsbreak-logo
McCreedy wins back to back Iowa FFA Proficiency Award

By Aspen Niklasen Atlantic FFA Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a first for Atlantic FFA, Taylor McCreedy won the 2021 Diversified Livestock Production. Taylor started DSB Ranch where she trains and boards three horses, raises high quality beef cattle and raises dairy goats. In the midst of COVID, Taylor came up with the idea to make and sell goat milk soap to overcome profit deficits. Taylor hopes to continue and improve genetics within her operation and build her brand with all of her animals on the farm.

Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Lex Somers honored as Governor's Scholar

ATLANTIC - Atlantic senior Alexander Somers was among a group of 424 students from all over the state recognized in the 19th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony. Other area students included: Audubon - Anna Campbell; CAM - Mallarie Peach; Exira-EHK - Imagen Gessert; Griswold - Hunter Jackson and AHSTW - Kailey Jones.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AMU Awards Powerline Scholarship to AHS Student

Officials with Atlantic Municipal Utilities (AMU) announce they have awarded a $3,000 Powerline Scholarship to Gunner Kirchhoff, son of Corey and Laura Kirchhoff of Atlantic. He will be graduating from Atlantic High School in May, and has been accepted at Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) in Sheldon, in their Powerline Technology program.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Atlantic High School Students Selected to Hawkeye 10 All-Academic Team

In an effort to recognize area students who have excelled in academics and demonstrated the characteristics of a successful, well-rounded student, the Board of Control of the Hawkeye 10 Conference has created the Hawkeye 10 Conference All-Academic Team. Twenty-two seniors from the schools consisting of the Hawkeye 10 Conference have been selected as the recipients of this prestigious award. Selection to this All-Conference Team was based on academics, leadership, character and school/community service. Atlantic High School senior Olivia Engler was selected to the 2021 All-Academic Team. Olivia plans to attend Iowa Central Community College to study Business and play softball.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

News from the Nishna Valley Family YMCA

Monday - Thursday 4:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 8 p.m. Friday 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; 3:45 – 6:30 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. Childwatch Hours. Max of 5 children at a time...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Cass County Health System Rebrands as Cass Health

Atlantic — Effective officially on July 1, 2021, Cass County Health System will be known as Cass Health. “As an independent hospital, we can be nimble and sensitive to the needs of the patients, families, and communities we serve. Over the past four years, we have recruited more than 30 new providers to the community, and we have been modernizing, updating, and renovating several areas inside and outside the walls of the hospital. During this renovation process, we along with our board, decided it was the right time to update our name,” said Cass Health CEO Brett Altman.
Cass County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

DNR staff welcomes students to Cold Springs for outdoor learning day

(Lewis) Elementary students in Cass County got an opportunity to learn about the outdoors this week. Kids from Griswold and Atlantic were at Cold Springs Park in Lewis on Thursday. Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes was one of several DNR personnel on hand. “These outdoor classrooms are really valuable to the kids. It gets them outdoors and gets them exposed to a lot of different things that maybe they weren’t aware were available to them in the natural resources.”
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Senior Awards Night a Big Success

(Atlantic) The Atlantic High School senior class of 2021 yielded around $345,000 on Wednesday night. Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber said local scholarships totaled $145,714.00. The college scholarship awards added up to another $200,000. “Covid created all kinds of challenges for us and resiliency is one of the characteristics, not only for the senior class but for all students as we go through this pandemic,” said Barber. “We can’t have a successful High School year, without great senior leadership. We often talk about the support we get from Atlantic and different organizations. Atlantic is a great place to live.”
Hawkeye, IAswiowanewssource.com

Craig Alan Becker Selected to Hawkeye 10 Character Award Team

In an effort to recognize area students who have exemplified outstanding character, the Board of Control of the Hawkeye 10 Conference has created the Hawkeye 10 Conference Character Award. Selection of this award was based on the “Six Pillars of Character” as defined by “The Institute of Character Development.” The “Six Pillars of Character” are Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring, and Citizenship It was not necessary for all nominees to excel in all the specified evaluation categories because not all have been presented with the same challenges to demonstrate their character.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Teachers Raise Concerns on Remote Learning

ATLANTIC – Two Schuler Elementary teachers voiced concerns about remote learning during the Atlantic School Board Meeting Wednesday night as Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said school officials would be considering changes to the district’s Return To Learn Plan if needed. Fifth grade teacher, DeLana Harris, spoke not only as a...
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Atlantic High School Trades Program Takes on Garage Project

The Atlantic High School Trades Program has taken on a pretty large project this semester. The project is building a garage for Dave Erickson, a school bus driver and the chief of police. Erickson decided to help the Trades Program get some first-hand experience. The project started in late February...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Rotary presents $500 to SHIFT ATL

(Atlantic) Atlantic Rotarian Ruth Sears presents a $500.00 check to Alexis Fleener with SHIFT ATL. SHIFT ATL is hosting their inaugural Farm to Table dinner fundraiser in July. The organization’s vision is to “shift the direction of Atlantic’s social and economic development opportunities by leveraging partnerships (farmers, local vendors, and locally sourced and grown food).
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic High School Senior Recognition Wednesday in High School Auditorium

(Atlantic) The ceremonies for the Atlantic senior class begin this week. Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says 105 seniors make up the 2021 senior graduating class, and the recognition ceremonies begin this week at the High School Auditorium. “We thank them as we do our seniors every year who provide great leadership,” said Barber. “Wednesday is about them. Scholarships and awards will be given out to our talented seniors, and the following Wednesday is baccalaureate and graduation on May 23. We thank them for all of their hard work. We’ve had a great school year at the high school, and you can’t have a great year without a great senior class.”
Atlantic, IAatlanticiowa.com

Atlantic Area Community Recreation Meeting Identifies Splash Pad as Top Priority

ATLANTIC, IA – In April, over 70 people gathered at the Cass County Community Center to discuss potential future community recreation projects for the greater Atlantic area. The meeting was called by the Nishna Valley Family YMCA in conjunction with the city of Atlantic. Many potential community recreation projects were showcased at the meeting, and participants were invited to share their own additional ideas. Then, at the end of the meeting, participants were asked to rank all projects discussed in order of priority. The projects receiving the most interest were (in order of priority): a splash pad (a water play area for children), a senior center, an outdoor pool space at the YMCA, a children’s museum, a teen center, and area trail development.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Reminder: USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distribution today in Atlantic

(Atlantic) A USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distribution will be held at the Cass County Community Center today from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Anyone is welcome to visit the drive-through food box pick-up events, and no documentation or proof of need is required. Boxes will be given away at no cost. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. The USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes contain fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, and pre-cooked meat. Participants may take an extra box or two to share with family or neighbors who can’t make it to the pantry.
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Spirit Lake wins Larry Clark Kuemper Invitational Golf Tournament: Atlantic 10th

(Carroll) Spirit Lake won the team title at the Larry Clark Kuemper Invitational Golf Tournament at the Carroll Country Club, on Saturday. Atlantic finished 10th. Spirit Lake placed two golfers in the top three and shot a 322. Spencer finished second, (330), Carroll, third, (338), ADM, fourth, (340), Panorama, fifth, (343), Webster City, sixth, (345), Kuemper, seventh, (345), Humboldt, eighth, (346), Fort Dodge St. Edmund ninth, (362), Atlantic, tenth, (363), OABCIG, eleventh, (364), Denison-Schleswig, twelfth, (406), and Harlan, thirteenth, (427).
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Farmers to Families Food Box Giveaways in Atlantic May 8, May 18

Two USDA Farmers to Families Food Box distributions will be held at the Cass County Community Center in May. Saturday, May 8, a distribution will be held from noon- 3 p.m. On Tuesday, May 18, another distribution will be held from 2:30- 4:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to visit the...
Greenfield, IAswiowanewssource.com

OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of May 6, 2021 for southwest Iowa:. Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Greenfield has a good population of channel catfish of all sizes. The lake offers an opportunity to catch a trophy catfish. Channel Catfish - Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides fished on wind-blown shorelines. Black Crappie - Good: Anglers are catching crappies around the jetties and along the dam. Sorting is needed for larger fish.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

Atlantic High School Students Honored in Hawkeye 10 Art Show

ATLANTIC - A handful of Atlantic High School Students were recognized for their work at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Art Show and two received All-Conference Art Awards. Isabellah Peterson, first place for "Lady in Green Dress." Alexis Peterson, second place for "The First Brick." Honorable mentions include:. Lillian Stuffelbeam for...
Audubon County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Saddle Club crowns queens

On Monday, April 12, the Audubon County Saddle Club crowned their queens for 2021. The Senior Queen is Clarissa Smith, daughter of Tammy West of Audubon and Ron West of Atlantic. The Junior Queen is Karli Burger, daughter of Terrill and Mary Burger of Hamlin. Congratulations girls!