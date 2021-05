Jose Mourinho has been confirmed as the new head coach of Roma.Just two weeks after being sacked by Tottenham, Mourinho has been announced as the replacement for Paulo Fonseca, who will leave the Olimpico at the end of the season. Mourinho has agreed a three-year contract with the Giallorossi to run until 2024 and the Portuguese will begin work ahead of the 2021-22 season this summer.“Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision,” Mourinho said after being confirmed as the new Roma boss.“After meetings with the ownership...