On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET the New England Revolution take on the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. New England enters the match with a 2-1-1 ( 7 pts) record and the Union surprisingly come in at 1-2-1 (4 pts). All expectations are for this match to be a back-and-forth affair with this being a rematch of round one of the 2020 MLS Cup playoffs. In that playoff match, the Revolution defeated Philly 2-0 at Subaru Park. Historically however the Union have dominated this match-up. New England is 8-19-6 overall and have an abysmal away record of 4-12-2.