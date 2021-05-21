A Governor's Live Zoom Event Got Hacked With Very Graphic Porn

A decade-old tweet by Paul Anderson, known as @elpablogrande, that references two modern memes is making some internet users believe in time travel. The tweet, which simply reads “enjoying the chungus among us,” was sent on Feb. 7, 2010, but remains eerily relevant today. It seemingly refers to two modern internet sensations—”chungus” and the popular video game Among Us. The former is a slang word coined by video game journalist Jim Sterling who frequently used it in the early 2010s while hosting the Podtoid podcast. It is said to stand for “chunky anus” but is a bit of a catchall term that can mean anything. The exact date of origin is unknown, but Sterling is credited for the word as early as 2012. “Chungus” became widely known with the popularity of “Big Chungus,” referring to the 2017 Reddit meme depicting a fat Bugs Bunny on a mock video game cover. Among Us is a mafia-style computer game launched in 2018. It gained viral attention in late 2020 as a popular quarantine activity.