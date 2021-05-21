newsbreak-logo
A Governor's Live Zoom Event Got Hacked With Very Graphic Porn

Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
A politician's online youth outreach event in Argentina took an extremely NSFW-turn when someone hacked panels of the Zoom screen behind him with graphic sex scenes. Gustavo Bordet, the governor of the central Argentine province of Entre Rios, held the event in person with about a dozen other politicians and activists. Another thousand or so participants joined online, many of their heads live-streamed onto a massive screen behind them.

Vice

Vice

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
InternetPosted by
Daily Dot

Did a Twitter user really reference 2 modern memes back in 2010? User’s ‘Chungus Among Us’ tweet sparks time travel debate

A decade-old tweet by Paul Anderson, known as @elpablogrande, that references two modern memes is making some internet users believe in time travel. The tweet, which simply reads “enjoying the chungus among us,” was sent on Feb. 7, 2010, but remains eerily relevant today. It seemingly refers to two modern internet sensations—”chungus” and the popular video game Among Us. The former is a slang word coined by video game journalist Jim Sterling who frequently used it in the early 2010s while hosting the Podtoid podcast. It is said to stand for “chunky anus” but is a bit of a catchall term that can mean anything. The exact date of origin is unknown, but Sterling is credited for the word as early as 2012. “Chungus” became widely known with the popularity of “Big Chungus,” referring to the 2017 Reddit meme depicting a fat Bugs Bunny on a mock video game cover. Among Us is a mafia-style computer game launched in 2018. It gained viral attention in late 2020 as a popular quarantine activity.
InternetPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Why Do People Want to Delete Facebook?

On Wednesday (May 5), the Facebook Oversight Board ruled that the social media giant was correct to suspend former President Donald Trump's Facebook account following his incitement of the January 6 riot on the Capitol. However, the board also announced that they do not plan to decide if the suspension will be indefinite, citing a lack of precedence.
InternetBusiness Insider

Facebook moderators are told that singing karaoke might help them cope with filtering graphic, violent content, a worker said. 'You don't always feel like singing after you've seen someone battered...

Facebook content moderators are told singing karaoke might help them cope with their job, one moderator said Wednesday. Moderators sift through graphic content including child exploitation, suicide, and violence. "You don't always feel like singing, frankly, after you've seen someone battered to bits," Isabella Plunkett said. See more stories on...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Tinder Wants Users to Second-Guess Harmful Messages

Tinder is hoping that its new "Are You Sure?" (AYS?) warning will deter users from sending messages that may be offensive. If Tinder's AI detects harmful language in a message, it will ask users if they really want to hit send. Are You Sure You Want to Send?. Tinder announced...
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

Tinder will now ask you to reconsider sending offensive messages

Tinder is introducing a new feature that automatically double-checks with users before sending potentially offensive messages, in an attempt to cut down on hate and harassment on the popular dating app. The feature — aptly called Are You Sure? (AYS?) — will prompt users to think on that exact question when their message is judged to be rude or potentially harmful.
Minoritieswibqam.com

Twitter finds its AI tends to crop out Black people, men from photos

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc’s image-cropping algorithm has a problematic bias toward excluding Black people and men, the company said in new research on Wednesday, adding that “how to crop an image is a decision best made by people.”. The study by three of its machine learning researchers was conducted after...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Tinder will alert users before they send offensive messages

Tinder is probably the most widely used dating application across the globe. Since it is a platform that helps people find a partner and spread love if offensive or harassing messages are sent using its messaging option, it beats the purpose. Hence going forward Tinder will prompt users with an...
InternetPosted by
Vice

Activist Archivists Are Trying to Save the ‘Pirate Bay of Science’

It can be hard to access scientific articles, which are often hidden behind expensive paywalls. For 10 years, Sci-Hub, the “Pirate Bay of Science” has hosted scientific papers free for anyone who wanted them. But it hasn’t uploaded anything new since December 2020 and is facing prosecution in America. Now, determined activist archivists are working to make a decentralized backup of the website that can never be erased from the internet.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikTok adds feature to mass-block & delete comments to prevent bullying

TikTok has made it easier to report instances of bullying on the app, with the chance to bulk delete or report comments. In the newly-rolled out feature, currently available in select markets but entering other users’ apps worldwide, TikTok users can select up to 100 comments to delete or report as inappropriate at one time. Previously, users have had to select individual comments and report or delete them one at a time – potentially increasing the amount of effort and insult they faced.
Behind Viral Videosleadstories.com

Fact Check: Video Does NOT Show Real Creature With Glowing Eyes In The Sky

Does a video show a real giant creature with glowing eyes in the sky during a thunderstorm? No: the whole thing was created by a video artist who combined footage of a rubber ducky with rainstorm footage and some digital effects in 2018. Since then the video has been endlessly re-used by conspiracy websites and livestreamers looking to create a stir, often by posting a blurry or downgraded version of the footage and claiming it shows some sort of supernatural phenomenon.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘No one’s gangstalking’: Karen harasses Asian family in park, guy steps in to help—then he name-checks Public Freakout on video

A Karen harassing an Asian family in a park, and then being confronted by other park visitors for her behavior, was captured in a viral video posted Saturday. The TikTok video, originally shared by user @_numlock, has been since shared to r/PublicFreakout, a Reddit subreddit “dedicated to people freaking out, melting down, losing their cool, or being weird in public.” It’s home to a significant number of Karen videos, and the end of the TikTok actually name-checks the subreddit.