Fallen Soldier Tag Warzone: How to Collect Tags

Rogue Lords releases later this year for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility, letting you play as the devil in a roguelike that encourages cheating. In Cyanide Studio’s latest title, you’ll take on the role of the devil who has called upon nine evil geniuses to find some legendary artefacts in an attempt to regain your power after previously being defeated by demon hunters. On your journey to locate these artefacts, you’ll need to fight the demon hunters in turn-based combat against waves of enemies. But fighting fair isn't in the devil’s nature. You’ll be able to use a resource called Diabolic Essence to ‘cheat’ your way through the fights by stealing enemy buffs, returning debuffs, or restoring health to your units using Devil Mode. You need to be careful when using it, though, because once you’ve used all of your Diabolic Essence, your run will be over.