Sex Crimes

Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel Addresses Child Abuse Allegations & Denies It

By L'Oréal
HOT 97
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeaser Emanuel is addressing child abuse allegations made against him. The allegations were made by the mother of his 17-year-old daughter, Cheyenne. Cheyenne accused Ceaser of physically abusing her earlier this year. Madame Noire reported earlier this year. She blasted her dad in an Instagram live. She claimed Ceaser “stomped her out” and “put hands” and “feet” on her. Take a look at a screen-grab captured by The Shade Room:

