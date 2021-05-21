Black Ink Crew’s Ceaser Emanuel Addresses Child Abuse Allegations & Denies It

The storyline of Black Ink Crew has nothing on what's going down in real life. Reality television star Ceaser Emanuel has been having a rough week as he, his ex, and his kids have been going at it on social media. Previously, Ceaser and Crystal Torres's teen daughter Cheyenne accused her father of abuse. The 17-year-old reportedly claimed that Ceaser grabbed her while he was in the shower and "stomped her out." This week, the drama reignited when those family issues once again resurfaced and Crystal blasted Ceaser, accusing him of using their personal lives as a storyline for Black Ink Crew.