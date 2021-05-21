Santa Barbara brush fire damages 2 homes, scorches hillside before evacuations are lifted

Stabbing at Goleta Beach. SBSO UNITS CODE 3.. Goleta beach has been hosting some real shady players for a long time now. It's a bummer. Not necessarily family-friendly like it should be. Plus there's a whole lot of homeless living in the nearby bushes within the slough area. Take a bike ride through there and you'll see what I'm talking about. It's not just the tent livers and the ancient Winnebago vagrants that have moved in, but also a host of heavy drinkers that seem to want to claim the park as their own. Go take a look sometime. Begs the question - should we really spend a ton of money and resources to attempt to save the park there from nature's inevitable take back?