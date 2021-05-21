Santa Barbara brush fire damages 2 homes, scorches hillside before evacuations are lifted
Santa Barbara woke up to the sight of a charred and smoldering hillside Friday after a wind-whipped fire burned about 10 acres on the city’s Westside and TV Hill overnight. The Loma Fire, which was first reported shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, was pushed up TV Hill toward buildings – including the KEYT television station – at a “rapid rate of spread,” according to public information officer Mike Eliason of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.www.sanluisobispo.com