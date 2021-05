During the summer, I often refuse to turn on the oven or spend extended periods using the stove because of how hot it can get. For those days, I tend to turn to recipes like my whipped feta platter, loaded with sweet and spicy pickled vegetables to go along with the herby and briny feta dip. What's unique about this recipe is that it only requires only a few minutes of cooking with heat, which means you'll have a cool kitchen while preparing a veggie-packed dish that is light, fresh, robust in flavor and will leave everyone wanting seconds.