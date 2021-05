Warner Bros. decided has decided that the villains of Space Jam: A New Legacy needed some love and, in the process, came out with five of the best posters for this movie so far. We have five rather well-designed black and white character posters with splashes of color, and they are really well done. We also get some faces and names to put to our Goon Squad that our heroes are going to be playing against. This movie is still a little ways away, so it's hard to tell what the buzz is going to be for it by the time it comes. As we've mentioned in previous articles today alone, July is a very busy month, and this is a movie that could get lost in the fray. However, if it has a decent split between theater and HBO Max streams, maybe everyone will walk away happy.