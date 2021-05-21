newsbreak-logo
Sen. Coons says bipartisanship on climate policy is still possible

Bipartisan cooperation on timely climate legislation is still possible in a deeply divided Washington, Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said during an Axios event on Friday. Why it matters: President Biden's American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion infrastructure plan unveiled in March, contains multiple provisions meant to slow the growing climate crisis, though many Republicans have hammered the legislation as a "far left wish list."

