‘Coded For Inclusion’: Staff Me Up Partners With Color Of Change & More To Elevate Underrepresented Crew Members Via Expanded Hiring Platform

By Matt Grobar
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leading industry hiring platform Staff Me Up has launched Coded for Inclusion, an initiative set on opening the doors for underrepresented groups—from the LGBTQ+ communities to people with disabilities—to jobs in media. Via an enhanced algorithm, Staff Me Up’s expanded production hiring platform seeks to disrupt biased hiring practices, which...

 https://deadline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
