‘Coded For Inclusion’: Staff Me Up Partners With Color Of Change & More To Elevate Underrepresented Crew Members Via Expanded Hiring Platform
Leading industry hiring platform Staff Me Up has launched Coded for Inclusion, an initiative set on opening the doors for underrepresented groups—from the LGBTQ+ communities to people with disabilities—to jobs in media. Via an enhanced algorithm, Staff Me Up’s expanded production hiring platform seeks to disrupt biased hiring practices, which...deadline.com