NHL

Watch: Toronto Maple Leafs Player Carted off Ice After Taking Knee to His Face

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a scare during their playoff game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Team captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after taking a knee to his face. As he was being carted off, Tavares gave a thumbs up and was taken to a local hospital. On Friday morning, the Maple Leafs released a statement saying that Tavares was discharged from the hospital.

popculture.com
