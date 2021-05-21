Watch: Toronto Maple Leafs Player Carted off Ice After Taking Knee to His Face
The Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a scare during their playoff game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Team captain John Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after taking a knee to his face. As he was being carted off, Tavares gave a thumbs up and was taken to a local hospital. On Friday morning, the Maple Leafs released a statement saying that Tavares was discharged from the hospital.popculture.com