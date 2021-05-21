Five Shows to Watch if You Like Umbrella Academy

It would appear that season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be starting off in a big way since the Sparrow Academy will be attacking the heroes, or at least Luther, as these photos show. Fans have been waiting to see what will happen in the next season and while there are no set plot details that have been released yet it would appear that the conflict to come is going to be enough to keep people wondering just how things are going to go. The course of the show has so far been a bit chaotic and even hard to predict, but the story has rolled along nicely enough to gain a loyal fanbase that have been waiting eagerly for each season and have been following the show without fail. Those that might not have been turned on to the show by now might want to at least take a look and see what all the fuss is about since there’s plenty of action and over the top material to watching since the show isn’t as simple as it sounds and definitely isn’t one of the many shows that follows a calm and rational plotline. Quite a few people have had to ask what’s going on in this show and it’s not hard to see why since the abilities that each one of the kids has and what they do with them cause all kinds of havoc if they’re left to their own devices. Season 3 is definitely going to be another fun season to watch no doubt, and it’s going to be something that will likely make the fans wonder just what the heck is going on, even if they did watch the last season.