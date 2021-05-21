The Two Rare Pinball Machines That Caught Chumlee's Eye On Pawn Stars

Stern Introduces First Official Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pinball Machine. This is the way…to pinball wizardry. After two seasons, and becoming a bona fide pop-culture phenomenon, the latest and least divisive live-action Star Wars has spawned The Mandalorian pinball machine. It features a custom sculpted Grogu, the Razor Crest, and images of every major character to appear in the show. Save one. (No prizes for guessing which one.) Additionally, the machine comes in pro, premium, and deluxe modes. Naturally, the premium and deluxe versions featuring a tilting upper level with additional paddles. Moreover, all versions feature newly recorded dialogue by Carl Weathers as Greef Carga. And it wouldn’t feel like The Mandalorian without Ludwig Goransson’s familiar theme.