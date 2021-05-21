The Two Rare Pinball Machines That Caught Chumlee's Eye On Pawn Stars
The "Pawn Stars" crew hasn't exactly had the best of luck when buying and selling pinball machines. Despite the games being extraordinary works of art still worth playing, minor dings and imperfections significantly impact the overall value. Rick Harrison lost out on the chance to purchase a rare Elton John Captain Fantastic machine because the seller wanted way more than it was worth. Of course, there was the infamous episode where Rick's son, Corey, spent too much on an Evel Knievel pinball device and ended up losing the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop money.www.looper.com