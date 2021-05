Henry Golding has reassured 'G.I. Joe' fans they won't be disappointed by 'Snake Eyes'. The 34-year-old actor stars in the action spin-off - which was originally due to be released in March 2020 but was delayed until July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic - as a lone fighter who joins a Japanese gang of ninjas and eventually becomes a superhero and he's confident newcomers to the series will enjoy it just as much as loyal devotees.