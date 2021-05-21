newsbreak-logo
Danville, CA

Register now for summer camps and classes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy African girl with curly hair throws papers in the air and friends on background near school. Registration is currently open for a variety of summer camps and classes through the Town of Danville’s Recreation, Arts and Community Services programs. Summer programs start on June 7, 2021, and run through August 6, 2021. Registration is available by visiting www.danville.ca.gov/recguide or by calling the Danville Community Center at (925) 314-3400. Space is limited so early sign-up is encouraged.

