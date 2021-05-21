newsbreak-logo
Joplin tornado survivor finds career helping others

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
Teri Layton doesn’t like to sit around. So when a tornado destroyed the restaurant where she worked in Joplin, Missouri, in 2011, she volunteered to help others.

10 years later, she’s still helping people, but now it’s her career not in a temporary voluntary role.

“I spent my whole life becoming the person that does this job, that does this work,” Layton said. “Every experience of my life brought me to this place right here today.”

Today, she lives in Kansas City, Missouri, and works for the American Red Cross as a disaster program specialist.

Her role varies from recruiting and training volunteers, to teaching communities how to prepare for disasters. She even responds to disasters herself.

From hurricanes to house fires, she’s seen it all. What she loves seeing is how people recover from those tragedies.

“When your heart gets this involved, you just can’t bring yourself to go away. You know people need you,” Layton said.

Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading