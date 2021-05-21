Reviewing and issuing final grades for the Patriots’ 2017 draft class

The Patriots' offseason is about to get exciting. On Friday, the team sent out an updated list of dates for rookie minicamp, OTAs and minicamp. The Pats started things off this weekend with a three-day rookie minicamp, which is closed to the media. The practices for first-year players began on Friday and will continue on Sunday. This is an introduction to the Patriots' playbook and the NFL for these players. The real fun begins in two weeks when the Pats will start their organized team activities, or OTAs.