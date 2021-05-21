Reviewing and issuing final grades for the Patriots’ 2017 draft class
The New England Patriots’ 2017 draft was known for two things: the lack of first- and second-round picks and the class of four. The team executed a lot of trades in the offseason, picking up Brandin Cooks, Dwayne Allen, Kony Ealy and James O’Shaughnessy while another late-rounder went to the Detroit Lions in the Kyle Van Noy trade at the 2016 trade deadline. New England also lost a fourth-round pick in Deflategate, and got a fourth back from the New Orleans Saints in the Cooks deal.www.patspulpit.com