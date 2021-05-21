What Expertise Do You Want? What Are You Willing To Do For It?
A colleague was debating launching a new pod, but seemed concerned about whether they might be “good enough.” There is a longer conversation to be had about the future of media, and whether are we early or late stage in podcasting. But what intrigued me about the discussion was how it got me thinking about expertise: All of this debate was a metaphor on how we develop new skill sets and become competent or expert at a task.ritholtz.com