The 2021 NFL Draft was this past weekend and that was really the only interesting and newsworthy thing to happen. Nothing else comes to mind. The Green Bay Packers ended up putting together another solid draft by reinvesting in their offensive line and adding some help on the defensive side of the ball. And they added a wide receiver! Waiting until the third round, the Packers traded up to acquire Amari Rodgers from Clemson, who the Packers reportedly considered in the second round.