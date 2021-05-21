newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

AJ Dahiya of The Pollination Project: “Compassion has many different faces”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompassion has many different faces: Through our focus on individuals working at grassroots levels, we gain the chance to uplift the voices of diverse and marginalized leaders whose work is often overlooked by larger institutional funders. When you make the opportunity to serve accessibly, you get so much more diversity; not only racial or socioeconomic diversity of the players, but also a diversity of ideas and solutions.

thriveglobal.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ethnic Minorities#Charity#Societal Change#True Expertise#Community Education#Human Health#Social Change#The Bhakti Center#Covid#The Pollination Project#Tpp#Who#Aj Advocates#Compassion#Societal Challenges#Community Change#Creative Communities#Societal Problems#Philanthropic Approaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
Religioninsight.org

Compassion in Suffering

(Isaiah 53:3–4) Lord, words of hope from others can fall flat if things aren't right in our own lives. When we're consumed by rage and resentment, somehow words about joy and purpose sound hollow . . . they seem meaningless. But when our hearts are right with You, we have ears to hear the message of hope. Rather than resisting others' words, we appreciate them, and we love You for sending them to us in a time of need.
Aspen, COAspen Daily News

Fostering compassion

Tibetan monks are coming to share their blessings and peace of mind with Aspen June 30-July 14 and they need your help. There will not be a mandala at the Aspen Art Museum, but one-day private mandalas are available, as well as personal and group healing sessions, locations and event blessings and teachings.
Los Angeles, CAGreensburg Daily News

Dr. Bruce Perry and Compassion Prison Project (CPP) Uncovering the Hidden Truth of Childhood Trauma Within Prisons

LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Over the last 30 years, Dr. Bruce Perry has been an active teacher, clinician and researcher in children’s mental health and neurosciences, holding a variety of academic positions. His work on the ramifications of abuse, neglect and trauma on the developing brain has impacted clinical practice and policy across the world. Reflecting on his new book with Oprah Winfrey, “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Dr. Perry sits down this week for an in-depth conversation with Compassion Prison Project Founder and award-winning film producer Fritzi Horstman.
Los Angeles, CAenewschannels.com

Getting to the Cortex: Dr. Perry sits down this week for conversation with Compassion Prison Project Founder Fritzi Horstman

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — NEWS: Over the last 30 years, Dr. Bruce Perry has been an active teacher, clinician and researcher in children’s mental health and neurosciences, holding a variety of academic positions. His work on the ramifications of abuse, neglect and trauma on the developing brain has impacted clinical practice and policy across the world. Reflecting on his new book with Oprah Winfrey, “What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing,” Dr. Perry sits down this week for an in-depth conversation with Compassion Prison Project Founder and award-winning film producer Fritzi Horstman.
Charitiesenewschannels.com

Compassion Prison Project teams up with Be The Good for Inaugural Run Across America For Trauma Awareness Event

Compassion Prison Project teams up with Be The Good. (LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — NEWS: Media Alert: June 19 – 27 2021 — Compassion Prison Project (CPP) is very pleased to announce their Inaugural Run Across America For Trauma Awareness (#RAAFTA) fundraising event in partnership with Be The Good. The objective is to run a cumulative 3,000 miles, so only by joining together can we reach our goal. Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome to run, walk, stroll or roll in the great outdoors to support this wonderful cause.
Thrive Global

Rick Ornelas of I Spark Change: “Focus on changing ourselves first”

Focus on changing ourselves first- I hate to sound like a broken record but some points need to be hammered home. Change starts from within all of us. Take personal responsibility for your situation. If there is something that you are unhappy with then change it. Years ago I was not happy with my body. I made the commitment to start eating healthier. It was difficult at first but got easier over time and is now a part of my life.
Charitiesgivingcompass.org

Centering Those Closest to Issues of Inequity in Funding

Blake Strode and Amy Morris discuss how centering equity in funding relationships requires trust, time, resources, and a willingness to shift power to the people closest to the problem. How can you center the voices of those closest to equity issues in your community?. Read about why environmental justice funders...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Newsweek

Teaching Transactional People the Power of Empathy

Imagine this scenario: Your boss has just told you, "Bring me results, not explanations — and certainly not excuses." Then your sales approach, or other solutions you've used that have always worked for you to get those results, don't work this time. The people you ask for help aren't able to, or they don't know what to do either.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Understanding Dark Triad Self-Concept to Help Relationships

Dark triad personalities tend to have a weak, unclear sense of self. Specific Dark Triad sub-traits, including type of narcissism and psychopathy, underlie problems with self-concept. Learning to recognize these traits may allow people to make different choices to avoid repeating destructive relationships. Self-awareness works hand-in-hand with understanding others to...
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Community engages in project to examine centuries of racism

For the past two months, about 100 Waunakee community members have been engaged in a community learning project, exploring systemic racism within the United States. Led by diversity and equity consultants Percy Brown Jr. and Rainey Briggs, the group met via Zoom six times between March and May and discussed chapters of Joe R. Feagin’s “The White Racial Frame: Centuries of Racial Framing and Counter-Framing” in breakout groups during each session.
Environmentroundupweb.com

Pollinator Habitat Project

The Youth Pollinator Event for Alexander Public School 3rd and 4th graders was held at Lewis and Clark Trail Museum, Alexander, on May 12. Students attending the event helped plant crops; learn about wildlife and conservation, and how to create a pollinator habitat.
MinoritiesMarietta Daily Journal

How misrepresentation in media impacts marginalized communities

When social epidemiologist Sharon D. Jones-Eversley speaks about false information circulated through media, she remembers a parable that her mother taught her. In the story, a man lies about another man in their tribe. "And the man [who lied], as he got older, he felt really bad about this lie,"...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Despite pandemic Project Homeless Connect served many

NORFOLK - “Ending homelessness in the community.” That’s the mission of the Project Homeless Connect event in Norfolk. Coordinator Lacy Kimes said Project Homeless Connect is a one-day, one-stop event where individuals in need can access a multitude of service providers all under one roof. She highlighted the success during...
MinoritiesAsbury Park Press

Nonprofit leaders must embrace the uncomfortable challenge of racial equity | Opinion

The conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd brings some measure of relief to a country slowly coming to grips with its history of systemic racism, including those of us in the nonprofit world. Shortly after the brutal murder nearly one year ago, many of my fellow white nonprofit leaders called me seeking guidance on how to respond to “uncomfortable conversations” about systemic racism in the workplace. They came to me because my organization is known for its long history of tackling racial and social justice issues, as well as the anti-racism trainings we have provided for the past seven years.
EconomyThrive Global

Kermit Randa of Syntellis: “Understand and respect the power of your words”

Understand and respect the power of your words. Recognize that as a leader what you say has a massive reverb. What you say now will be heard in a different way than when you were in a different role. You are the culture leader of your organization. When you are having a bad day, everyone will know it. Last, don’t be shy about giving praise and connecting with people on a basic level. That’s where the magic happens.
HealthLongview News-Journal

Exploring Indigenous health traditions, medicinal plants use and healing ceremonies

The traditions of Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians date back thousands of years. How do they affect their concepts of health and wellness — and how have conditions such as colonialism, forced assimilation, land removal and bias influenced native health?. “Native Voices,” an online exhibition from the National...