Hello! Are you ready for another great recipe? This one is awesome and one that has been requested by many of our readers. Now for another wonderful recipe from Barb Sandlin of Barb’s Farmhouse Catering. I had the pleasure of meeting and having lunch at our Hillsboro Woman’s Club recently. Betty Ann Walker and I were the hosts for the meeting. Betty Ann called me and said she knew a wonderful caterer we could get for our meeting.