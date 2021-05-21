newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

TOTALLY NOT FAKE NEWS: Moving Towards Real Football

By l4blitzer
Battle Red Blog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – With the draft a distant memory, and free agent signings mostly down to a trickle, the team can move on to the real action on the field (although with the itchy trigger claws of Nick Caserio, you can never say never with the Texans). “Please, for all that is holy, no more, please!!!” begged a Texans staffer. “I am so, so, so tired of trying to look up obscure tackling stats and DMV pictures for all of these guys Nick keeps signing. I swear to Easterby, if we sign just one more…one more [Easterby] linebacker, I will go so postal on this place…”

www.battleredblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Football#Hazing#American Football#Real Things#Strange Things#Nfl Football#Fun Things#Easterby#Easterby#Enlighted#The New Easterby Revised#Dude#Eh#Nachos#Flashbacks#Dmv Pictures#Shoes#Houston#Free Agent Signings#Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New England Patriots: Why Marcus Cannon trade looks poor in retrospect

The New England Patriots traded right tackle Marcus Cannon for a fifth-round pick. In light of neglecting to draft a legitimate tackle, it could backfire. In a “brilliant article” a month or so ago, this writer suggested it was a good idea. Now after the draft, it doesn’t look quite so good after all.
College SportsBurnt Orange Nation

Is this real? or, as with me knowing about Football cards

'Rueben Owens, a five-star running back committed to Texas, is reportedly recruiting Arch Manning to join him on the Longhorns... Texas is believed to be one of the favorites for Arch Manning. The quarterback recruit reportedly has a good relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian.'. Arch Manning Reportedly Being Recruited...
NFLBattle Red Blog

Totally Not Fake News: Post Draft Actions

HOUSTON – With the pageantry and glory of the draft now a distant memory, the Texans now look to move on to the future, and the inexorable march towards the start of the various mini-camps, team meetings and the dawn of preseason. “Now we can get to work” exclaimed David...
College Sportssicem365.com

Mack Rhoades: It is trending towards 100% attendance for football

Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades discusses Nicki Collen's first hire, a potential home and home series with Air Force, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

DeAndre Hopkins Among Former Texans Visiting Houston

The departure of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals last offseason may have broken many hearts around Houston, but it seems his love for the city is still strong as he sets out to host a pop-up workout Saturday. The three-time first-team All-Pro has been working out...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The entire Aaron Rodgers trade stuff is… fake news?

If the entire debacle involving Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers, and alleged trade moves wasn’t enough, we have yet another twist in the plot. A source told PFT that reports concerning Rodgers being told by the organization are “unequivocally false.” Wait. It gets even better. As the PFT piece...
NFLclnsmedia.com

Patriots Mailbag: Will Stephon Gilmore Hold Out of Camp Without Contract Resolution?

With the mandatory portion of the NFL’s offseason program fast approaching, there’s a storyline that’s getting swept under the rug. New England’s top two cornerbacks, Stephon Gilmore and JC Jackson, are severely underpaid relative to their on-field product, as arguably the best CB duo in the league. The Patriots continue...
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Football Outsiders projects a bottom 8 finish for Philadelphia in 2021

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 2022 NFL draft order projections: Predicting top 10 picks, why the Jets will have No. 1 - ESPN+. 8. Philadelphia Eagles. A team that looked deep across the board a year ago now looks just all-around drained on both offense and defense. Some players aged. Some are gone. Some were never as good as expected. The Eagles don’t project to be particularly terrible in any area. They just don’t project to be good anywhere, either. Philadelphia’s projections for offense, defense and special teams all fall between 23rd and 26th in the league. On offense, there are questions about whether Jalen Hurts can truly mature into an NFL-level passer. On defense, the front line is still strong, but the linebacker corps is very weak and there are questions in the secondary, where a number of young defensive backs never quite developed as expected. Best-case scenario: Hurts has a strong year, with Jalen Reagor developing in his second season and DeVonta Smith exploding onto the league as a rookie. Darius Slay has a big season shutting down the opponent’s top receiver, and the quality of the defensive line makes up for questions in the rest of the secondary. Plus, the Eagles finally have good health after a couple of years struggling with injuries. If the Dallas offense and Washington defense don’t produce as advertised, the Eagles then could win the NFC East. [BLG Note: FO has the Giants getting two picks in the first six picks with NYG at No. 4 and the Bears at No. 6.]
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Ranking Quarterbacks On Seahawks' 2021 Schedule: No. 14-8

The NFL won't officially kick off the 2021 season until mid-September, but it's never too early to begin dissecting the Seahawks upcoming opponents. Most years, Seattle would have a pretty strong idea which quarterbacks they will be facing once the schedule drops following the NFL Draft in mid-May. But that's not the case at all this offseason, as numerous opponents such as the Packers and Texans are dealing with difficult situations revolving around their star quarterbacks and other teams have incoming rookies set to push established veterans for playing time early.
NFLchatsports.com

Najee Harris Well Worth The Early Pick In Your Fantasy League

With the 24th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Najee Harris, the running back out of Alabama. Harris was nearly the consensus top RB prospect in this year’s draft class across the board, being regarded as the big, powerful feature back the Steelers haven’t had since Le’Veon Bell decided to hold out before the 2018 season.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles 2021 NFL Draft class lands them on a unique list

Philadelphia Eagles, Swoop (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images) At the time of this story being written and published, May is nearing its end and June is almost here. For most Philadelphia Eagles fans, the NFL Draft seemed like it took forever to arrive, and as quickly as it did, it was over. Dare we say that it hasn’t even been a month since the selection meeting ended but it feels like it was three months ago?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Defensive tackles drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft‘s defensive tackle group was viewed as relatively weak throughout the offseason, and the early selections reinforced that sentiment. Nevertheless, in the middle and later rounds, the position group produced a strong turnout. Which defensive tackles were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft? Who went where, and how does the class compare overall to years past? Let’s take a look.
NFLBleacher Report

Video: Jaguars' Call to Trevor Lawrence Went to Voicemail 3 Times at 2021 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars' draft-day calls to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence went to voicemail three times before Jags head coach Urban Meyer connected with him on the fourth try. The moment was revealed in the latest episode of Jacksonville's The Hunt miniseries, which covers the team's draft and free-agency processes. NFL...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Clay Travis Calls Out Stephen A. Smith For Controversial Tim Tebow Comments

Stephen A. Smith: ‘When George Floyd ultimately was murdered by Derek Chauvin the cop and you saw people rioting and protesting in the streets, it wasn’t just about him, it was about the symbolism of what transpired because Black people have repeatedly felt like we have the proverbial ‘knee on our neck’. We constantly have to scratch and claw our way and when we see someone of a different ilk, of a different ethnicity, getting opportunities we know we would never get, that’s where the words ‘White Privilege’ come from.’
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Remaining free agents New England must avoid

Thanks to a free agent spending spree that included dishing out well over $200 million and a tremendous showing in the draft (based on initial takeaways), the New England Patriots seem poised to return to the playoffs next season. At this stage of the offseason, the Patriots’ roster is mostly...