Baltimore, MD

Dead cat found in Baltimore tests positive for rabies

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 2 days ago

(Yogesh Rahamatka/Unsplash)

By Mya Zepp

(BALTIMORE) A dead cat found by Baltimore City Animal Control on Tuesday has tested positive for rabies, according to the Baltimore City Health Department Office of Animal Control.

The cat was found near the 3800 block of Parkside Drive, according to CBS Baltimore. Animal Control asks that anyone who thinks they came in contact with the cat contact the Office of Acute Communicable Diseases at 410-396-4436 during regular business hours or 410-396-3100 after hours.

Rabies is a virus characterized by the way it attacks the nervous system of those infected. It is commonly spread through infected salvia, getting into an open wound or another opening.

If you're ever bitten by a stray or wild animal, flush the wound with water and immediately contact a medical professional, CBS Baltimore reported.

With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

