6 Signals You Can Spot From Texting That Mean They're Falling Hard

The only thing worse than being sick is when your SO is under the weather. And no, not because you might catch whatever they have. If the person you care about most is feeling crappy, then you probably can't help but feel their pain. There are plenty of things you can do to make an ailing SO feel better — like bring them soup, watch their favorite movies with them, or give them a foot massage — but sometimes even a simple text can make them smile. Coming up with texts to send your partner when they're sick can be tricky, but there are better ways to check in on your SO than texting, "How are you feeling?" once an hour.